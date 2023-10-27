ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt impounds 100 vehicles parked on bridges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The special adviser described indiscriminate parking as nauseating, saying it causes gridlock, thereby inconveniencing other road users.

A picture of commercial buses parked indiscriminately in Lagos [NAN]
A picture of commercial buses parked indiscriminately in Lagos [NAN]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Taofik Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), on Thursday.

According to the statement, the vehicles were impounded during an enforcement operation, led by Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, on Wednesday.

It said the exercise was carried out following the expiration of a seven-day order issued to motorists and commercial drivers to vacate all illegal garages and bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement quoted Giwa as saying that the enforcement operation was aimed at removing all infractions impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges.

Giwa said the vehicles, both private and commercial, were impounded on Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Carter) bridges on Lagos Island.

The special adviser described indiscriminate parking as nauseating, saying it causes gridlock, thereby inconveniencing other road users.

“The enforcement operation would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance on activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegally across the state was achieved in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of the present administration.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers,” Giwa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said indiscriminate parking was contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Giwa said owners of the impounded vehicles would soon be taken to court for prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu