Lagos Govt gives update on construction of 4th Mainland Bridge

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos State Government through the Office of Public Private Partnerships is given the update on the construction of the 4th mainland bridge in Lagos.

According to him, the 4th MB is a proposed Public Private Partnership transport infrastructure development, which includes the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120kmh, including the development of adjacent real estates.

According to Mr. George, the bridge is expected to become the 2nd longest in Africa, featuring three toll plazas, 9 interchanges, a 4.5km lagoon bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

It is expected to span about 37 kilometers, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and transverse the North West towards the lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

It aims to relieve severe congestion on the existing 3rd Mainland Bridge; whilst opening new areas for the future development. The project is expected to cost us $2.5billion.

Mr. Ope George further disclosed that the 4th MB project has gone through the competitive bidding process, the request for proposal Stage 1 (RFP 1) and the request for proposal Stage 2 (RFP 2). The RFP Stage 2 was then issued to three shortlisted bidders, namely:

1. Mota – Engil (Nig & Africa) CCCC & CRBC consort.

2. CGGC – CGC Joint Venture.

3. CCECC & CRCCIG Consortium.

Conclusively, the Special Adviser disclosed that the Evaluation Committee, which comprises of representatives from the LASG, Ministry of works, OPPP and the project Advisers, commenced the evaluation of the submitted RFP Stage 2 documents on the 17th November, 2022, with the announcement of the preferred bidder to be publicised before the end of the year 2022.

Nurudeen Shotayo

