Lagos Govt gives update on construction of 4th Mainland Bridge.

According to him, the 4th MB is a proposed Public Private Partnership transport infrastructure development, which includes the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120kmh, including the development of adjacent real estates.

According to Mr. George, the bridge is expected to become the 2nd longest in Africa, featuring three toll plazas, 9 interchanges, a 4.5km lagoon bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

It is expected to span about 37 kilometers, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and transverse the North West towards the lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

It aims to relieve severe congestion on the existing 3rd Mainland Bridge; whilst opening new areas for the future development. The project is expected to cost us $2.5billion.

Mr. Ope George further disclosed that the 4th MB project has gone through the competitive bidding process, the request for proposal Stage 1 (RFP 1) and the request for proposal Stage 2 (RFP 2). The RFP Stage 2 was then issued to three shortlisted bidders, namely:

1. Mota – Engil (Nig & Africa) CCCC & CRBC consort.

2. CGGC – CGC Joint Venture.

3. CCECC & CRCCIG Consortium.