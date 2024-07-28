Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Osiyemi added that the traffic would be diverted from 12.00 a.m. tonight, July 27 to 5.00 a.m. on July 29.

“Consequently, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes; motorists from Osborne/Dolphin Estate are advised to connect Sura Link Bridge to Adeniji Adele to access the 3rd Mainland Bridge to continue with their journeys.

“Motorists from the State House at Marina are to connect Obalende to link Simpson Bridge inward Sura to access Adeniji Adele to link the 3rd Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the state traffic management personnel would be on the ground to manage vehicular movement and reduce inconveniences.