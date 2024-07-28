ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osiyemi said that the state traffic management personnel would be on the ground to manage vehicular movement and reduce inconveniences.

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge
Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Osiyemi added that the traffic would be diverted from 12.00 a.m. tonight, July 27 to 5.00 a.m. on July 29.

“Consequently, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes; motorists from Osborne/Dolphin Estate are advised to connect Sura Link Bridge to Adeniji Adele to access the 3rd Mainland Bridge to continue with their journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Motorists from the State House at Marina are to connect Obalende to link Simpson Bridge inward Sura to access Adeniji Adele to link the 3rd Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the state traffic management personnel would be on the ground to manage vehicular movement and reduce inconveniences.

“Motorists are implored to be patient and adhere to the direction of movements by the traffic management personnel,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't follow the path of anarchy, destruction - Shettima tells protest planners

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Don't protest, Tinubu is open to dialogue – Minister assures youths

Govt expresses worry as peculiar hepatitis infection hits Ondo State

Govt expresses worry as peculiar hepatitis infection hits Ondo State

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Address the nation - Atiku support group advises Tinubu on how to ease protest threat

Address the nation - Atiku support group advises Tinubu on how to ease protest threat

Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

Abia doesn't have befitting Government House - Otti justifies working from home

People have paid to use Eagle Square on Aug 1, Wike tells intending FCT protesters

People have paid to use Eagle Square on Aug 1, Wike tells intending FCT protesters

My past one year in office has been challenging for Nigerians - Tinubu

My past one year in office has been challenging for Nigerians - Tinubu

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Lagos govt diverts traffic from Osborne to Adeniji Adele link bridge

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members [X:@Speaker_Abbas]

Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina [NAN]

To ensure good morals, Hisbah destroys ₦60m worth alcohol, illicit drugs in Katsina

Men of Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme command in a group photograph with the 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana in Seme. [NAN]

Immigration receives 66 trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote

Dangote scraps planned investment in steel after FG's monopoly accusation