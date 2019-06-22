Lagos State government has reportedly sacked 34 officers of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA while two others are under investigation over extortion.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and LASTMA General Manager, Wale Musa, announced this on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja while addressing State House Correspondents.

Hamzat said the present administration would not condone any state government official that terrorizes residents.

“And that is why we are currently investigating two of our officers that allegedly harassed citizens who admitted driving against traffic. But the essence of LASTMA officers on the road is not to harass but to affirm the dictate of the road traffic law and be civil while enforcing it.

“The claim is that the two officers allegedly extorted money from the driver. A petition has been written to the state government by a law firm stating how it happened. The officers have been referred to the agency that has power to discipline them for investigation.”

While disclosing that the erring officers, who were parade on Friday are facing the State Disciplinary Management Board, Hamzat said LASTMA officials do not have right to harass residents.

He also cautioned residents against depositing fine into the personal account of LASTMA officials.

Explaining how the 34 officers were dismissed, Musa said 24 were dismissed in 2018, while, 10 were sacked between January and May 31st.

He said, “Any officer found wanting will be disciplined accordingly. We have been doing it. This year nothing less than 10 LASTMA officers were dismissed. Same last year, over 24 were dismissed. We have a system where we can discipline our staff.

“Anyone that has an issue, should please take it up with us, we will deal with it accordingly. We have been seeing so many social media comments on the law, the truth is that the law is meant to be obeyed.

“But we have a system where no LASTMA officer issues you a ticket. The LASTMA officer and yourself will face the law. It is not the right of the LASTMA officer to tell you that you are guilty, it is the court that decides.

He further said that if Lagos residents cooperate with LASTMA, the agency will ensure laws are obeyed, adding that no member of the public would be intimidated.