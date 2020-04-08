It made the clarification on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr Jide Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Agriculture.

Lawal said the allegation was totally false, adding that more importantly, the state government does not have any storage house in Abule-Egba.

“The Lagos State Government has asserted that none of its ware houses was vandalised and looted contrary to an online video,” Lawal said.

He said that in the video, it was alleged that the state government’s store at Abule Egba, storing the ongoing COVID-19 emergency food response stimulus package was vandalised.

Lawal urged members of the public to disregard both the video and allegation completely.