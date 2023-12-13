Lagos govt declares Ojodu Berger footbridge structurally fit, safe for use

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Spokesman for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Shina Odunuga, said the state government placed a high premium on the safety of the lives of residents.

The statement said that the re-assertion of the safety of the bridge had become necessary due to a media report alleging that the facility was swaying, vibrating and, therefore, unsafe for use by pedestrians.

It said that engineers from the office of infrastructure in the ministry had conducted a survey and first-hand physical assessment of the pedestrian bridge to determine its condition, assuring that it was safe for public use.

The statement said that the reinforced concrete six-legged bridge cutting across the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at Berger bus stop experienced slight vibrations because of heavy vehicles passing underneath, adding, however, that this did not undermine its integrity.

“From the survey conducted on the bridge, it shows no visible signs of damage to the deck and the reinforced concrete bridge is intact.