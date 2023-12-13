ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt declares Ojodu Berger footbridge structurally fit, safe for use

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government engineers from the office of infrastructure in the ministry had conducted a survey of the pedestrian bridge to determine its condition.

Lagos govt declares Ojodu Berger footbridge structurally fit, safe for use
Lagos govt declares Ojodu Berger footbridge structurally fit, safe for use

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Spokesman for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Shina Odunuga, said the state government placed a high premium on the safety of the lives of residents.

The statement said that the re-assertion of the safety of the bridge had become necessary due to a media report alleging that the facility was swaying, vibrating and, therefore, unsafe for use by pedestrians.

It said that engineers from the office of infrastructure in the ministry had conducted a survey and first-hand physical assessment of the pedestrian bridge to determine its condition, assuring that it was safe for public use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that the reinforced concrete six-legged bridge cutting across the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at Berger bus stop experienced slight vibrations because of heavy vehicles passing underneath, adding, however, that this did not undermine its integrity.

“From the survey conducted on the bridge, it shows no visible signs of damage to the deck and the reinforced concrete bridge is intact.

“Consequently, it is confirmed that no part of the bridge’s substructure has been compromised and it is deemed safe for public use,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

Anambra market leadership donates cash, food items to orphanage homes

Disagreement between Minister, Senate committee over Defence Ministry budget

Disagreement between Minister, Senate committee over Defence Ministry budget

Rivers Assembly declares 25 seats of APC decampees vacant

Rivers Assembly declares 25 seats of APC decampees vacant

Education gets ₦199bn as Sanwo-Olu presents ₦2.2trn 2024 budget to Assembly

Education gets ₦199bn as Sanwo-Olu presents ₦2.2trn 2024 budget to Assembly

FG removes universities, polytechnics, colleges of education from IPPIS

FG removes universities, polytechnics, colleges of education from IPPIS

Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022 [NAN]

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun [Tropic Reporters]

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS