Lagos Govt covers medical care of boy with alleged missing intestine at LASUTH

News Agency Of Nigeria

The mother claimed that the incident happened while her son was receiving treatment at LASUTH.

Lagos State Govt takes over medical care of boy with missing intestine (Credit: Tribune Online)
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos made this know known when he visited Akin-Bright and his mother, Deborah Abiodun, at the Pediatric Ward of LASUTH. NAN reports that Abiodun, had in a “Save Our Souls” (SoS) via social media appealed to the Governor to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son’s intestine.

She claimed the incident occurred while her son was receiving treatment at LASUTH. LASUTH management had in swift response to the allegations, affirmed that they did not willfully remove any organ or structure from Akin-Bright’s body while performing a corrective surgery on him.

The victim had been previously operated on at a private hospital in Lagos. He had been undergoing treatment at LASUTH for over a month.

”He (Akin-Bright) required extensive optimisation in our facility before a corrective surgery could be carried out. At the surgery, which was carried out by an experienced pediatric surgeon and her team revealed certain strange findings.

”There is a video clip of these findings. The mother was informed about these findings but she appeared to be in denial,” LASUTH management said.

The governor after listening to both the mother of the child and the doctor in charge of his care said what was paramount was to ensure that the life of the boy was saved. Responding, Akin-Bright’s mother expressed appreciation to Sanwo-Olu for the visit and for taking up the medical care of the promising young boy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

