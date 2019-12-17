The completion of the 380-metre long continuous beam bridge of the sea crossing for the Blue Line project has raised hopes of completing the project by end of 2020.

Flagging off the beam bridge across Lagos Lagoon, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the completion underscored his administration’s commitment to revive to the Blue Line Rail project and ensure passenger operation.

He said that the completion of the rail project was top priority for the administration, as it is critical to the achievement of the prioritised pillar of traffic management and transportation in the project T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

”Apart from the Blue Line, we are working very hard to commence the Red Line from Agbado to Marina.

”We recently advertised four other rail lines for investors to show interest under the design, build, operate, maintain and transfer model of Public-Private-Partnership arrangement.

”The rail lines are the 68 kilometres – Green Line from Marina through Victoria Island, Lekki Phases 1 and 2, Ajah, Ogombo, Lekki Airport to Lekki Free Trade Zone;

”The 60 kilometres – Purple Line from the Redemption Camp going through Ogba, Iyana Ipaja, Igando and terminating at Ojo; and 34 kilometres – Yellow Line from Otta through Isheri Osun, Ejigbo Mafoluku, Isolo to National Theatre

”There is also the 48 kilometres – Orange Line from Ikeja crossing through Mile 12, Ikorodu, Alapadi, Eligana, Isiwu, Imota and terminating at Agbowa,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government would soon flag off the construction of eight Quality Bus Corridors in strategic areas of the state.

He said that the Quality Bus Corridors were the government’s initiative aimed at giving dedicated road space and traffic signal priority to mass transit buses in order to reduce journey times and improve service consistency.

He said that the aim of the initiative was to encourage people to change from cars to buses and thus reduce traffic congestion.

”We are opening up new transport corridors to organised transport operators for seamless transport connectivity, reduce congestion and truly make our state competitive,” he said.

Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said that the construction of the Lagos Blue Line project started in 2009 and was funded through the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

She said that the flag off was the last concrete for the completion of the 380-metre long continuous beam bridge of the sea crossing for the Blue Line project.

The Lagos State Government had successful completed 85 per cent of phases I-IV of the project which entailed all civil infrastructure from Mile 2 to Marina, Akinajo said.

Mr Michael Chiang, CCECC Managing Director, said that the completion of the beam construction was an indication of successfully overcoming the major difficulties of the Blue Rail Line project.

Chiang said that the company had successfully solved the most complex construction section problems, and laid a solid foundation for the smooth construction of the entire project.

He said that since the construction of the sea-crossing bridge, the company had overcome different challenges ranging from the impact of fluctuating tides and the frequent berthing of oil vessel.

The CCECC boss said that the company faced the challenge of the very complex geological condition of the seabed and several incidents of barges colliding with the trestle near the busy sea navigation route, among others.

”Furthermore, because of the novelty in the implementation method of the continuous beam construction in Nigeria using the hanging basket construction method (Beam Traveller); we faced shortages in the availability of local materials, relevant construction and skilled workers.

”We triumphed nevertheless through the joint efforts of the Chinese and Nigerians to finally achieve our aim of building the first ever successful built bridge in Nigeria using this construction method.

”We thank the Lagos State Government for the privilege to be a stakeholder in this landmark innovation and most importantly, for the great honour bestowed on us and for trusting in our construction expertise over the years.

”We look forward to delivering more remarkable infrastructural works to the people and government of Lagos State as ”we build together for a greater Lagos”,” he said.

ALSO READ: Senate summons minister of interior over Buhari's visa-on-arrival policy

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr Chu Maoming, said that Lagos state government had proposed several ambitious transportation plans to increase the competitiveness.

Maoming said that in recent years, CCECC had successively implemented a number of major projects such as Lagos-Badagry Highway, Lagos-Ibadan Railway, Lagos Airport Terminal, Lekki Free zone and Blue Line Rail.

”I believe the completion of this sea-crossing bridge will play a positive role in alleviating local traffic conditions, transforming the lifestyles of Lagosians and improving the environment.

”In the future, we will encourage more Chinese companies to assist in infrastructure construction and economic development in Lagos, deepen the friendship between China and Nigeria,” he said.