The governor, who was represented by his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said this at the Medilag Alumni High Table and Fund Raising Dinner organised by the alumni of College of Medicine, University of Lagos on Sunday.

He said that the prioritisation of education was in tandem with the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in which education represented a key pillar.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state had just completed a training programme for primary schools teachers under its Eko Excel Initiative.

“Also, the pilot exercise of the school feeding programme tagged, “Snack for Thoughts”, for pupils in primary four and six within Lagos Island Local Government was completed a few days ago.

“When fully operational, this programme will improve the nutritional intake of the pupils. This would result in improved mental capacity and school attendance.

“All of these and many more initiative being implemented will result in significant transformation of the education sector and better future for our state and the country as a whole,” he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Afolabi Lesi, Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, urged government to provide an enabling environment in the health sector in order to attract Nigerian doctors abroad back home.

According to him, provision of modern equipment, infrastructure and adequate funding would help reverse brain drain in the health sector.

The provost said that the event was an opportunity for the alumni to get together and focus on the college’s needs.

“This college has really invested in their lives, so it is an opportunity to give back to the college so as address issues of the college.

“We train our students for them to be globally competitive; that is why it’s natural for them to move from one place to another in order to improve their competitive skills,” Lesi said.

Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, Chairman, Alumni Organising Committee, said that the fund raising was an opportunity for alumni of the college to network and donate to the college projects.