According to the statement by a public affairs official of the ministry, Mrs Jedidiah Omisore, the commissioner urged the academia to take the study of transportation higher by coming up with solutions peculiar to the state.

Oladeinde said that Lagos State transport policy would be unveiled by the end of the year in line with the THEMES Agenda of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

He added that agencies under the ministry of transportation would work together with the school to effectively transform the sector.

Earlier, the Dean of LASU School of Transport, Prof. Charles Asenime, said that the key mandate of the school was to synergise the activities of both the ministry and school to provide skilled and professional manpower to combat the Lagos State transportation problems effectively.

He said that the involvement of the management of the ministry would provide field knowledge and sharpen the creativity of the students.

While lauding the commissioner on his efforts in the sector, Prof. Samuel Odewunmi stressed that the problems confronting the transport sector needed to be solved at a consistent level.

Odewumi stating further that data gathering would aid in identifying the root cause of the problems which would provide opportunities for professionals to create solutions.

The former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation and Head of Department, Transport Technology and Infrastructure, Dr Taiwo Salaam, suggested that a budget should be provided for the school to act on the aforementioned action points.

Salaam also proposed that students of the School of Transport be tutored on professional driving and issued certification by Lagos State Driver’s Institute upon graduation.

“The Ministry should create room to accommodate and engage the transport professionals being groomed by the school by pushing for Transportation Cadre to cover all the various aspects of the sector ranging from tech and infrastructure to policy making and research.

“The school is moving towards research and innovation,” Salaam said.