The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement on Sunday, also urged residents to properly dispose of their domestic wastes by bagging them.

Gbadegesin said that measures had been put in place to reposition the services of PSP operators in the state and ensure that household waste evacuation was carried out at least once in a week.

The LAWMA boss said that PSP operators, as partners in progress in achieving a sustainable environment in Lagos, were being empowered by the state government to enable them perform optimally.

He also urged residents to endeavour to pay for service rendered, as waste collection and disposal services were never free anywhere in the world.

Gbadegesin said that rates currently payable by residents for such services were reasonable, hence, no one should indulge in illegal refuse disposal just to avoid payment.

He said that LAWMA had continued positioning containers at strategic locations and distributing waste disposal bags across the state under its Blue Box initiative.

He urged residents to properly sort their waste at source as it will facilitate recycling,

The LAWMA boss said that the authority had resolved to stamp out all forms of improper waste disposal in the metropolis, which had resulted in environmental degradation.

He urged residents to support efforts of the authority to establish a cleaner and livable environment.

Gbadegesin advised residents to desist from dumping waste indiscriminately on road medians, verges and gutters, which had worsened the problem of flooding in the metropolis.

He said that such had exposed the populace to various degrees of health dangers.

Gbadegesin said that the authority had commenced total enforcement against indiscriminate waste dumping, as ignorance of the law would not be taken as an excuse for anyone caught violating it.

He said that a list of offences punishable under the law would be published through various media channels.

The Managing Director urged residents to contact the agency via its toll-free line 07080601020, for swift response to complaints, as well as back-up operations in areas witnessing service gaps.