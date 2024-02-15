ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner noted that inflation and foreign exchange exposure had also made building affordable houses for these groups more challenging.

Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms [Twitter:@lagospedia]
Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms [Twitter:@lagospedia]

Recommended articles

Akinderu-Fatai disclosed this at a media parley on the scorecard of his ministry on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that building more units would help the state to address the housing deficit.

According to him, the housing deficit is a major challenge, particularly for low-income earners.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this effect, he said that the government was working on policy changes to attract investment and build more housing units in the state.

He noted that population growth was putting additional pressure on available houses, hence, the need to meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

According to him, the attraction of people from other areas to Lagos has further increased the demand for housing.

The commissioner said that the state government was seriously working to amend two laws that would build investors’ confidence and make them bring their money.

He said, “the state government is seriously working on two laws – rent control laws and the mortgage laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rent laws are aimed to impose limitations on rent increases and so, amending them will make it more flexible and attractive to those looking to invest in rental properties.

“Also, the government is working on improving mortgage laws and attracting private sector investment in affordable housing.

“So, modifying construction standards or permitting processes can streamline the development process and reduce investment costs.’’

Akinderu-Fatai noted that inflation and foreign exchange exposure had also made building affordable houses for these groups more challenging.

The commissioner advised the private sector to cooperate with the state to address the housing needs of low-income earners through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the government was open to flexible forms of involvement and would welcome even limited contributions to make a collective impact.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms

Lagos govt builds 3,000 homes, aims for 7,000 as population booms

No plan to establish price control board - Tinubu vows amid food crisis

No plan to establish price control board - Tinubu vows amid food crisis

Awkward moment Shettima asks Fubara to greet Wike during meeting with Tinubu

Awkward moment Shettima asks Fubara to greet Wike during meeting with Tinubu

CBN bans travel allowances by cash as FX crisis deepens

CBN bans travel allowances by cash as FX crisis deepens

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to help schoolgirl tear-gassed by police

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to help schoolgirl tear-gassed by police

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters

FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

Benue Government generates ₦1.2 billion monthly, plans to curb open grazing

Benue Government generates ₦1.2 billion monthly, plans to curb open grazing

Betting has increased crime rate, suicides - Reps plan to curb sports betting

Betting has increased crime rate, suicides - Reps plan to curb sports betting

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja