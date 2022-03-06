RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt begins structural tests on 3 bridges

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) has begun integrity tests on Eko, Ijora and Marine Bridges in Lagos.

Gov Sanwo-Olu inspects a damaged section of the Eko Bridge (Guardian)
Gov Sanwo-Olu inspects a damaged section of the Eko Bridge (Guardian)

Mr Olufunsho Elulade, General Manager of LSMTL, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the checks on the three bridges were to determine their structural stability to prevent collapse.

Recommended articles

According to him, the checks were requested by contractors handling rehabilitation works on the facilities.

He explained that samples were being taken from the bridges to test and ascertain if previous fires that gutted them at various times weakened any of their components or not.

He explained the technicalities behind the various tests to ensure that the bridges were safe for use.

“Our input is very key because it would be based on our recommendation and the solution we proffer; that is what they (contractor) would do.

“So, as I speak, we are testing three bridges because the contractor just felt he would rather come to Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory because of their integrity, we work conscientiously and we have expertise.

“I have builders, geologists, civil engineers, materials engineers, name it. So, the expertise is there. The worst case scenario, it will come to me, I am a COREN registered engineer, a civil engineer and project manager with 30 years experience.

“So, whatever it is, we will fix. We are testing three bridges, Ijora Causeway, Eko Bridge and Marine Bridge in Apapa; work is ongoing and we started on Monday, February 28th and we have 14 days, so we are working through the 14 days,” he said.

According to him, the results from the laboratory would determine the advice to be given concerning the bridges.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Convention: We’ll surprise critics - Buhari

APC Convention: We’ll surprise critics - Buhari

FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device

FRSC intercepts 1,291 vehicles for not installing speed limiting device

Stop discriminating against girl-child – JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians

Stop discriminating against girl-child – JAMB Registrar urges Nigerians

Lagos Govt begins structural tests on 3 bridges

Lagos Govt begins structural tests on 3 bridges

Osinbajo is in charge, Buhari says as he embarks on medical trip

Osinbajo is in charge, Buhari says as he embarks on medical trip

Adegboruwa accuses IGP of using new police dress code to enforce religion

Adegboruwa accuses IGP of using new police dress code to enforce religion

NAHCON commends Saudi authorities for restoring direct flight from Nigeria

NAHCON commends Saudi authorities for restoring direct flight from Nigeria

NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in 3 states

NDLEA recovers 294,440 Tramadol tabs, others in 3 states

Buhari jets off to London for medical check-up

Buhari jets off to London for medical check-up

Trending

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash