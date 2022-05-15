RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt begins rehabilitation of sex offenders

Lagos State Government has begun provision of psychological support for willing sex offenders in a bid to curb sexual and gender-based violence.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that DSVA was carrying out the rehabilitation programme in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, and the Institute of Counselling of Nigeria.

”It is aimed at mitigating the risk of recidivism by sex offenders.

“It is imperative that incarcerated adult sex offenders are rehabilitated and supported to reduce the possibility of them perpetrating the same crime if eventually they are reintegrated into the society,” she said.

According to Vivour-Adeniyi, providing psychosocial support was in line with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to providing holistic response to sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

She said that the programme was targeted at convicts from the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, and Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi.

She said: “The programme which is held in sessions and groups is facilitated by a group of trained psychologists from DSVA and the Institute of Counselling on weekly basis."

According to her, inmates are expected to take responsibilities for their actions and be enlightened on healthy sexuality.

“Furthermore, inmates are armed with peer and professional support to manage thoughts, feelings and behaviours that lead to inappropriate sexual behaviours.

“The inmates would also learn specialised strategies to deal with sexual addiction and sexual compulsive behaviours, among many other positive coping skills.

“While the rehabilitation programme does not offer amnesty or excuse abusive acts, it seeks to reduce any recurrence of child sexual abuse and rape cases from sex convicts in future,” she added.

She said the Lagos State Government would continue to demonstrate commitment to winning the war against domestic and sexual violence.

She encouraged affected inmates to take advantage of the support services which could be accessed DSVA’s toll-free number 08000333333.

