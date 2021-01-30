In a bid to address the incessant container accident in Lagos, the state government has restricted the movement of trucks and trailers in the state to night operation from 9 pm to 6 am.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a statement on Thursday, January 28, 2020.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in a separate statement signed by its executive secretary, Oluchi Odimuko confirmed the development.

Lagos Govt bans daytime movement of trailers and trucks.

Quoting the state government, the association said the development is meant to avert rising carnages on the road during daytime and to control the lawless activities of truck drivers along the Apapa axis of the state.

The association added that the law is expected to be implemented in April 2021.