Lagos govt bans approvals for buildings above 3 floors in Ebute-Metta

Salako said that the decision followed an audit of buildings in the area.

He said that the low-lying nature of Ebute-Metta and its negative impact on some of the buildings most of which showed serious defects made it mandatory for the government to apply special measures to save lives and property.

“The soil and topography, the low water level and effects, as well as the inability of structures in this area to bear loads above three floors, were considered in arriving at this decision,” Salako said.

“The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority ( LASPPPA) has been directed to henceforth stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area.

“To guarantee the safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis,” Salako said.

He called for the understanding of stakeholders, stressing the decision is in the best interest of the state.