ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Panelists at the symposium commended the strides of the government in the last 10 years to reduce cases of domestic and sexual violence.

Lagos attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly
Lagos attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, gave the figure during a symposium tagged: ”Are We Doing Enough? A Consideration of Lagos States Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the Last Decade”.

The event was held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the figure was a testament to increased faith in the government’s system.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team was established in September 2014, and it metamorphosed into a full-fledged statutory agency in 2021.

According to her, in the past 10 years, there has been the gradual breaking of the culture of silence on sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos State by an increase in formal and informal reporting of cases.

“As of last year, we provided services to over 6,333 survivors. We now attend to an average of 300 new cases monthly.

“People are more confident in the system. People are becoming more aware of support services that exist which they can take advantage of.

“We also have people serving as mandated reporters, good samaritans, whistleblowers, people seeing something and saying something and ensuring that something is done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lagos State Government has declared zero tolerance for all forms of sexual and gender-based violence,” she said.

The executive secretary said that sexual domestic violence violated the fundamental rights of individuals and had far-reaching consequences on their physical, emotional and psychological well-being.

She said that the acts of violence often occurred behind closed doors, making it difficult for victims to seek help or justice.

“Lagos State, as a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, faces unique challenges in addressing domestic and sexual violence. Our growing population and rapid urbanisation have created pressures that can exacerbate existing vulnerabilities.

“This symposium provides a valuable platform for us to discuss the root causes of domestic and sexual violence, explore effective prevention strategies, and enhance our response mechanisms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By sharing knowledge, experiences and best practices, we can strengthen our collective efforts to combat these crimes.

“The fight against sexual and gender-based violence is truly a collective responsibility, and I am confident that by working together, we can create a safer Lagos for all,” she said.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Department Services), University of Lagos, said that, in the last 10 years, the agency had evolved and delivered on its mandate to protect the vulnerable, particularly women and children being abused.

Atsenuwa said that the state government’s interventions had raised the bar of understanding of the problems and proffered solutions.

She, however, called for the sustainability of the system, by expanding its capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panelists at the symposium commended the strides of the government in the last 10 years to reduce cases of domestic and sexual violence.

They called for an increase in funding and logistics for relevant agencies to carry out proper investigations on cases of sexual and domestic violence.

The panellists also sought localisation of DSVA activities in local communities, as well as more public awareness of the issue.

They called for a community accountability model.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

We have presidential mandate to ensure free, fair election in Edo - Military

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Gov Alia hands over truck of palliatives 'diverted' by Reps member to EFCC, ICPC

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

FCT residents groan over difficulty to access FG’s ₦40,000 rice

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

Katsina PDP crisis deepens over ex-National Secretary’s suspension

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

EFCC didn't interrogate Yahaya Bello, they said he's free to leave - Aide

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans