Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), said in a statement that the arrested residents had instructed their wards to empty bags of trash in the drainage channel, during a recent heavy downpour.

The LAWMA boss said that this attitude and several others that had gone unnoticed were contributory factors to flooding being experienced in some parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrest of these individuals followed a video that revealed this misdemeanor on the social media.

Lagosians were urged to be government’s watchdogs in this regard by kindly reporting unfriendly attitudes to the state government for proper action.

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) enforcement team effecting arrest of some of the parents of culprits of illegal dumping of waste in the drainage during the last Thursday’s heavy downpour at Olumo street, Off Alabede, street, Pipeline, Aboru, Alimosho, Lagos State. (NAN)

Gbadegesin said that the arrest was in furtherance to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s executive order on zero tolerance to environmental infractions.

He said violators would be appropriately sanctioned under relevant environmental laws of the state, which forbade indiscriminate refuse disposal by residents.

According to him, there is the need for residents to support efforts of the government in tackling the problem of flooding and other environmental hazards in the metropolis.

“This is by ensuring that they do not dispose refuse in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm human health.

“Residents are also enjoined to bag their wastes appropriately and patronise assigned Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators,” he said.

Gbadegesin said that LAWMA had intensified the distribution of waste disposal bags under its Blue Box Initiative, for residents to sort their waste and dispose appropriately, through PSPs operating in their areas.

The LAWMA boss said that under no circumstances should anyone dump refuse in drainage channels, medians, lagoons or any other unauthorised outlets.

He also advised residents to promptly contact LAWMA using the toll-free line 07080601020, for complaints and relevant information.