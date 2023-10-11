Lagos Govt arrests 200 unregistered, unpainted vehicles in 48 hours

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who made this known on Tuesday in Lagos, said the crackdown was to enhance road safety, security and regulate the transportation sector.

Giwa said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority’s (LASTMA) Team had in the past 48 hours, apprehended over 200 unregistered and unpainted vehicles.

“Unregistered vehicles pose a significant risk to road safety and security, as they often bypass necessary inspections and regulations, jeopardising their roadworthiness.

“This enforcement is meant to rectify these issues by ensuring that all vehicles on Lagos State roads comply with the necessary registration and licensing requirements.

“The ongoing crackdown is one of the efforts of the state government to create safer and more efficient transportation systems in Lagos State,” he said.

Giwa noted that the enforcement operation had revealed that certain transport companies around CMS, Obalende, Ajah, and Ojo Cantonment corridors had been operating their fleet of vehicles without proper documentation.

He said that the state government was taking the matter seriously and would hold such companies accountable for their actions.

"Transport companies found to be operating without the appropriate documentation will face legal consequences,” the special adviser said.

He said that it was important to register vehicles and comply with transport regulations, as impounded vehicles would not be released until they were duly registered and had met all necessary safety standards.