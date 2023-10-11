ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt arrests 200 unregistered, unpainted vehicles in 48 hours

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says some transport companies have been operating their fleet of vehicles without proper documentation.

LASTMA officials in Lagos control traffic and arrest defaulting motorists. [Channels TV]
LASTMA officials in Lagos control traffic and arrest defaulting motorists. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who made this known on Tuesday in Lagos, said the crackdown was to enhance road safety, security and regulate the transportation sector.

Giwa said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority’s (LASTMA) Team had in the past 48 hours, apprehended over 200 unregistered and unpainted vehicles.

“Unregistered vehicles pose a significant risk to road safety and security, as they often bypass necessary inspections and regulations, jeopardising their roadworthiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This enforcement is meant to rectify these issues by ensuring that all vehicles on Lagos State roads comply with the necessary registration and licensing requirements.

“The ongoing crackdown is one of the efforts of the state government to create safer and more efficient transportation systems in Lagos State,” he said.

Giwa noted that the enforcement operation had revealed that certain transport companies around CMS, Obalende, Ajah, and Ojo Cantonment corridors had been operating their fleet of vehicles without proper documentation.

He said that the state government was taking the matter seriously and would hold such companies accountable for their actions.

"Transport companies found to be operating without the appropriate documentation will face legal consequences,” the special adviser said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that it was important to register vehicles and comply with transport regulations, as impounded vehicles would not be released until they were duly registered and had met all necessary safety standards.

Giwa reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to improving road safety and ensuring that all transport operators adhered to the necessary regulations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NUJ urges Plateau Govt to revamp state-owned media organisations

NUJ urges Plateau Govt to revamp state-owned media organisations

Tinubu is endlessly appointing officials – PENGASSAN

Tinubu is endlessly appointing officials – PENGASSAN

Lagos Govt arrests 200 unregistered, unpainted vehicles in 48 hours

Lagos Govt arrests 200 unregistered, unpainted vehicles in 48 hours

CSP James Nwafor remains free as #EndSARS 3rd anniversary looms – Report

CSP James Nwafor remains free as #EndSARS 3rd anniversary looms – Report

Ex-minister aviation Hadi Sirika bags new appointment

Ex-minister aviation Hadi Sirika bags new appointment

FG to collaborate with NUJ over press freedom

FG to collaborate with NUJ over press freedom

APC affirms Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa governorship candidate despite court ruling

APC affirms Timipre Sylva as Bayelsa governorship candidate despite court ruling

Umahi vows to purge corrupt elements from Ministry of Works

Umahi vows to purge corrupt elements from Ministry of Works

Senate President Akpabio urges stronger ties with US

Senate President Akpabio urges stronger ties with US

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations