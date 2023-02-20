ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt announces travel advisory for APC mega rally tomorrow

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has announced travel advisory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mega Rally on Tuesday at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Oreagba said that there would be a procession of APC Presidential Candidate, party stalwarts, party faithful and supporters from the local airport to Teslim Balogun Stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikorodu Road.

He said that the procession would pass through Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi, Jibowu (Empire), Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, Barracks and Stadium.

Oreagba advised motorists on alternative routes to use during the procession.

He said that from local airport to Maryland, they should use: Kodesoh, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way, Old Oregun Road, Ojota, Maryland and connect destination.

From local airport to Ketu-Mile 12, he advised them to use: Kodesoh ,Obafemi Awolowo, Way Secretariat Road to Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up), Ojota Interchange(Ketu and connect destination.

According to him, while the procession holds on the main carriageway on Ikorodu Road, the service lane will be available for use by the motorists without any hassle.

He added that, to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession, motorists could make use of the following: Ikorodu to Lagos, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Lagos/Oshodi use: Old Toll Gate, Alapere(Ogudu, Iyana Oworo, Third Mainland Bridge and connect destination.

Oreagba said that from Apapa -Oshodi Expressway to Lagos, they should use:

Oshodi Bridge, Anthony Bridge, Gbagada, Iyana Oworo Third Mainland bridge to connect destination.

He said that from Ojuelegba- Surulere, they should use: Lawanson -Itire Road, Ogunlana Drive, Akerele, Shitta Roundabout; Adeniran Ogunsanya, Bode Thomas; Masha, Adelabu, Census, Babs Animashaun, Bode Thomas or Doyin, Eric Moore, Abebe Village, Nigerian Breweries, Costain and connect destination.

The LASTMA boss said that they could also go from Masha to Kilo.

From Costain to Surulere, he urged motorists to use: Costain, Iponri Estate, Bode Thomas and connect destination or from Costain to Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Doyin, Bode Thomas or Babs Animashaun Babs Animashaun, Census around Adelabu in Masha and connect destination.

“In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.

“So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” Oreagba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

