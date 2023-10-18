Lagos govt allocates ₦4.64bn to upscale tourist sites – Commissioner

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed this on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the 100 million dollar Lagos Film City in Ejinrin-Epe.

Benson-Awoyinka said that some of the sites upscaled so far were the J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and Agia Tree project.

“The Lagos state government has been deliberate in its various steps in this sector, it has committed huge sums to upscaling the various tourist centres across the state.

“For this year 2023, a total amount of ₦4.635 billion was specifically allocated for this purpose.

“Among the list of beneficiaries are the recently commissioned J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture, and the Agia Tree project,” she said.

The commissioner noted that collaborations with notable players in the entertainment sector like Ebonylife Academy, Delyork and Ogidi Studios, had provided the platform for so many budding talents to hone their skills in acting, directing, scripting, cinematography, editing, photography and more.

She noted that the various decisive steps taken by the current administration in the tourism and creative space had started to contribute significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through various sources.

Commenting on the Lagos Film City, Benson-Awoyinka said that the project had been designed to serve as an all-in-one facility, with leisure, entertainment, and learning infrastructure.

She said the project would sit on a 100-hectare of land with accommodation and numerous state-of-the-art studios to support television, radio and film, ranging from pre-production, production, post-production, distribution and more.

“The Lagos Film City will be the biggest in Africa, not in name only, but also in the content and quality of its offerings to the creative industry.

“The fact that a project of this magnitude is being undertaken via a public-private-partnership initiative is an excellent testament to the integrity and robustness of the Lagos state government economic policies and finance.

“The coming on stream of the Lagos Film City is a further testament of the commitment of the Gov. Sanwo-Olu administration to invest in infrastructure, and create an enabling environment, for the global ‘new economy’ to thrive in Lagos state,” she said.

Earlier, the Elejirin of Ejirinland, Oba Babatunde Balogun, expressed excitement over the development brought into his domain, as he sang in praise to God and prayed immensely for Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

He said the groundbreaking ceremony marked the dawn of a new horizon in the Ejirin community.

“After the establishment of the first post office in Nigeria in this community in 1947, the state government has remembered the community for good again,” he said.

The traditional ruler assured the state government of the community’s cooperation and support as construction of the film city began.

Also, Wale Anomo, Executive Chairman of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, appreciated Gov. Sanwo-Olu for sitting the film city in Ejinrin.

Anomo said, “We are so excited today and we appreciate Mr Governor for this, this will bring infrastructural prosperity to us, enormous job opportunities for our women and youths. We want you all to know that we are expecting more of this investment.”

Linus Idahosa, Founder, Delyork Group, said that the film city upon completion would accommodate a creative university to help bridge the gap between academia and practitioners.