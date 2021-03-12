Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo, has received his first jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine days after receiving over 500,000 doses from the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu was vaccinated on Friday, March 12, 2021 moments after the state's Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, became the first person in Lagos to receive the vaccine.

Both men were infected with the virus last year and made successful recoveries after receiving palliative care.

"No pain and no panic," Prof Abayomi tweeted after he received his jab.

Health care workers at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba also started receiving vaccines at the centre where the campaign was launched on Friday.

Lagos kicked off its vaccination campaign at a time when many European countries are suspending deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns.

At least seven countries have suspended administration of the vaccine following serious cases of blood clots among vaccinated people, but no direct link has been drawn yet.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has already assured Nigerians that the vaccine is safe to receive despite the concerns raised overseas.

The vaccine is administered in two doses taken weeks apart, and has 63.09% efficacy, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) that approved it for emergency use in February.

Dr Cyprian Ngong became the first recipient of the vaccine in Nigeria when he received the jab in Abuja, alongside three other health care workers, on Friday, March 5.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were similarly vaccinated on Saturday, March 6, followed by top government officials and presidential aides days later.

How Lagos will coordinate vaccine rollout

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria and has recorded 56,804 cases since last February, 35.5% of Nigeria's 159,933 total cases, as of Friday.

Prof. Abayomi announced that the state government has set up 88 centres for the administration of the vaccine.

The first phase which launched today will focus on vaccinating medical workers, police officers, military personnel, laboratory workers, port health personnel, people in the judiciary, and rapid response teams.

Citizens 50 years and above with comorbidities are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

The second phase of vaccination will cover people between the ages of 18 and 49 years, and those with comorbidities.

The third and fourth phases will cover everyone else interested in receiving the vaccine, but children under the age of 18, and pregnant women are ineligible.