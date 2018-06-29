Pulse.ng logo
Lagos government vows to ensure safety of lives after accident

Lagos Tanker Explosion Government vows to ensure safety of lives after 9 die from tragic accident

The government commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives and properties in the fatal tanker explosion.

  • Published:
Lagos government vows to ensure safety of lives after accident play At least 54 vehicles were burnt in Lagos tanker explosion (Twitter/@rrslagos767)
The Lagos State government has pledged to not relent in its efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state hours after at least nine people died in the petrol tanker explosion that happened on Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that at least nine people were killed in the accident that also saw the destruction of over 54 vehicles. 4 other people suffered from varying degrees of burns.

In a statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, late on Thursday, the government commiserated with families of victims who lost their lives and properties in the fatal tanker explosion.

He described the accident as a sad development, saying that it was most unfortunate and regrettable.

He said, "On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we extend our deepest commiseration to the families of persons who lost their lives as well as properties to the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of pain and grief.

"As a government, we would not relent in putting measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property of all residents."

He further disclosed that state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has directed all relevant agencies to move into the area to normalise the apprehension that had taken over and to also ensure that those in need are adequately taken care of.

He urged motorists to continue to adhere to safety standards and the state's traffic laws so as to prevent a recurrence of such an accident.

Ambode expresses pain over accident

After paying a visit to the scene of the tragic accident as emergency responders cleaned up the scene late on Thursday, Governor Ambode took to his Facebook account to express his sadness over the tragic loss of lives.

He wrote, "Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

Brake failure caused accident

According to LASEMA, the accident occured when a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into a fire outbreak.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the accident was due to a brake failure.

