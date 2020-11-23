The Lagos State government on Monday, November 23, 2020 commenced the public auction of 44 vehicles which were forfeited over traffic offences.

According to a public notice signed by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit Task Force, the vehicles were seized over traffic violations.

The vehicles, mostly private cars, were then forfeited to the government by the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court for driving against traffic (one-way) in the state.

The agency noted that the offence was a contravention of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The law, signed by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, forbids driving in a direction prohibited by the law, or generally neglecting traffic directions.

In addition to forfeiture of vehicle, first time offenders can also be sentenced to one year in prison, while second time offenders face a sentence of three years in prison, in addition to a capturing of data and biometrics.

The 44 vehicles were auctioned at the task force's car park in Alausa, Ikeja.