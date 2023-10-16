Lagos Government reopens Mile 12 International market

The Lagos State Government on Monday ordered the reopening of Mile 12 International Market after it was sealed on Friday.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the market was reopened after a thorough assessment, covering various aspects of environmental compliance, waste management practices, and general cleanliness within the market.

He noted that issues critical to the environment, public health and safety, were not negotiable, as government would not watch helplessly as those values were compromised and eroded by the conduct of few people.

“We cannot continue to be nonchalant about our environment. Our negative attitude towards the environment must stop.

”The way we treat the environment, is the way the environment treats us. We cannot fold our arms and allow the nonchalance of a few, affect the generality of the people.

“Following full compliance with environmental standards and safety measures earlier listed as precondition for reopening shut markets, the Lagos State Government has ordered immediate reopening of Mile 12 International Market.

“Inspite of several advocacy and public Enlightenment, government is left with no choice than to enforce. The enforcement exercise will be a continuous one, as no Government takes delight in shutting down markets,” Wahab said.

He urged the traders to play by the rules of acceptable standards, putting premium on hygiene for their health and that of the public, stressing that government will not shy away from shutting down any market that returns to old filthy ways.

Also speaking on the reopening, the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the Authority’ is committed to environmental sustainability and public safety, especially around market facilities in the state.

“The temporary closure of Mile 12 Market was essential to address observed environmental issues. Our aim is to ensure that all markets in Lagos, including Mile 12, operate in line with environmental regulations, creating a safer and healthier trading environment for everyone involved.

“We worked closely with Mile 12 Market traders and associations to implement corrective actions, including placement of dino bins, proper waste collection, disposal, employment of waste policing, bin keepers and payment for waste services, among others,” Gbadegesin noted.

The LAWMA boss charged traders at the market to show total commitment to the environmental laws of the state, to pave way for a cleaner and healthier environment for both the traders and their customers.