The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit says it has concluded arrangements to prosecute 60 arrested vehicle owners and drivers for traffic offences in the state.

The chairman of the task force, SP Sola Jejeloye, said in a statement on Monday, December 28, 2020 the suspects were arrested over the weekend.

They were arrested in different parts of the state for offences including driving against one-way traffic, on restricted BRT lanes, and for causing road obstructions.

Jejeloye said the task force is committed to enforcing the state's laws to clamp down on reckless driving.

"Honestly, it is disheartening that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists including private car owners would still be driving against traffic with total disregard for others; without fear of injuring innocent passers-by or causing collusion with on-coming vehicles," he said.

He further noted that the state's Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the enforcement operations on violators of traffic laws be intensified in every part of Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, first time offenders can be sentenced to one year in prison, while second time offenders face a sentence of three years in prison.

The law also stipulates the forfeiture of seized vehicles to the government, the enforcement of which has been controversial.