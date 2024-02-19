ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspension was enforced to foster peace and smooth working relationships among union members in its transportation sector.

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa said this in a statement on Monday. Giwa said the suspension was in furtherance of the state’s quest to foster peace and smooth working relationships among union members in its transportation sector.

“Government decided after careful consideration and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including members of the association, Trade Union Congress, (TUC) and the general public.

“Also, the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators’ Committee which was set up to manage parks and garage facilities in the state, has been dissolved with immediate effect,” he said.

He explained that the decision was made in the best interest of promoting unity and peaceful co-existence, ensuring the smooth operation of transport services within the state.

He added that it would help foster a more collaborative relationship between the government and the transport union, ultimately leading to improved services for the public. The special adviser urged all parties involved to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of the settlement reached for peaceful and sustainable operations in the transportation sector.

He also implored them to cooperate and work together toward building a better transportation system to benefit all Lagos state residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government suspended the activities of RTEAN in September 2022 and constituted a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the union.

News Agency Of Nigeria

