The Lagos government has announced January 18, 2021 as the official resumption date for all schools below tertiary level in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said in a statement on Monday, January 4 that the date is in alignment with the directive of the Federal Government in regards to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

According to Monday's directive, all public and private schools are allowed to reopen for the second term of the 2020/21 academic session only from the set date.

Adefisayo said schools should reopen in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as the state is one of those worst-affected by a recent second wave of the novel disease.

"Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government's quest for a full return," she said.

Over 90,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since the first case was detected in February.

Lagos has recorded the highest number of cases with over 31,000 cases, with a second wave that kicked off in December 2020 worrying officials.