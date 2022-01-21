RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos gets new police commissioner as Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu

Bayo Wahab

Odumosu will formally hand over to Alabi next week.

Abiodun Alabi (Punch)

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has appointed Abiodun Alabi as the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State.

Alabi is the immediate past Commissioner of Police for Bauchi State.

He will formally take over from Hakeem Odumosu who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police next week.

Alabi was once the Divisional Police Officer for Lion Building and Ikeja police stations.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

