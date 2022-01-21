The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has appointed Abiodun Alabi as the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State.
Lagos gets new police commissioner as Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu
Odumosu will formally hand over to Alabi next week.
Recommended articles
Alabi is the immediate past Commissioner of Police for Bauchi State.
He will formally take over from Hakeem Odumosu who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police next week.
Alabi was once the Divisional Police Officer for Lion Building and Ikeja police stations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng