A gas explosion has rocked the Baruwa area of Lagos State on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The explosion happened in the early hours of Thursday, and left many buildings destroyed and many people injured.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) announced that it had already activated its emergency response plan.

The explosion is the second in two weeks in Lagos after a 30-ton LPG tanker caused an explosion at Cele Bus Stop in Iju Ishaga in late September.

