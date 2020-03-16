Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set up a fact-finding committee to immediately launch an investigation into the remote cause of the explosion that rocked Abule Ado and environs on the morning of Sunday, March 15.

Close to 20 persons have now been confirmed dead from the incident.

The explosion also shattered buildings and cars and left many injured.

The explosion reportedly occurred after a truck ran into stacked gas cylinders on the right of way of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Scene of the wreckage caused by gas explosion in Abule Ado, Lagos, the day after (Pulse)

Sanwo-Olu visited the scene of the incident on Monday, March 16 and set up a N2 billion relief fund for the victims.

Jubril Gawat, who is Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor says his principal “has launched a high-profile investigation into the cause of the Sunday morning explosion that ripped through Abule Ado and Ado Soba towns in Amuwo Odofin area of the State, which left large-scale destruction” in its wake.

The governor will also discuss the explosion with President Muhammadu Buhari in the next couple of hours, Pulse has learnt.

The extent of the damage caused by the explosion was far more serious than a usual oil pipeline explosion, which has become commonplace in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Felt several kilometers away from the epicenter, it was the most serious explosion in Lagos since January 2002, when bombs from a military armory exploded, killing more than 1,000 people.