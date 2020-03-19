Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of LASEMA spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos on the update of the explosion which occurred on March 15.

NAN reports that the incident which occured on Sunday morning left several wounded, some dead as well as houses and cars destroyed.

According to him, another additional body was retrieved today while two people were still missing.

He said that the additional body recovered made the total number of fatalities 21.

“Two people have been reportedly missing . Our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those in need of shelter and food.

”We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene as we will continue to provide updates,” he said.

NAN also report that structural enumeration was going on at the explosion site to enable government channel support to the affected people.