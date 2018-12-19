Obasa said this on Wednesday at the 16th Annual End of The Year Thanksgiving/Christmas Outreach of the Assembly Chapel in Lagos.

According to Obasa, it is erroneous to think that the progress and excellence of Lagos is due to its location, but rather due to the ingenuity of its various administrators.

He urged residents of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections to sustain the “remarkable success the state has made over the years.”

“This is a critical period in our country. Few months to now, we will be going to the polls. We must ensure that we have a nation and community where people live in harmony by doing what is good.

“The only way you can reciprocate these achievements is by supporting our party, the APC.

“Lagos is not succeeding just because of its location, but because we have been having people who are intelligent at the helms of affairs in the state since 1999.

“When we got to office in 1999, the revenue of Lagos State was N600 million per month, now it is about N30 Billion per month. Let us sustain this by voting for the APC in the next election,” the speaker said.

Obasa said that the state had made significant progress through progressive laws, motions, and resolutions of the House, assuring residents of more people oriented-laws.

The speaker added that the assembly’s community had reasons to thank God, for making the state to excel.

“We are here to say thank you God and we will continue to say that because we have so many reasons to praise Him.

“The only thing that has been emphasised here is that we have reasons to celebrate God and honour Him.

“Coming together to clap and dance is not enough. We must extend our thanks to the less privileged in our communities and in our families. Let us thank God by showing kindness to others,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Patron of the Chapel, Mr Setonji David, said that the programme was one of the outreach programmes to appreciate God.

According to David, representing Badagry Constituency II, the fellowship organises prayer programmes quarterly and also reaches out to the poor such as widows and the physically challenged.

In his sermon, Apostle Johnson Oladele of Jesus Liberation Ministry, said only those who were grateful to God would enjoy his greatness.

Delivering the sermon on the subject “Reigning in His Majesty” Johnson said that those who show gratitude would not be grounded no matter what.

“You cannot reign in His Majesty if you are not grateful to His Majesty. You cannot praise God and go down. When you are grateful, you become great.

“We must give God our heart-felt praise,” oladele said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the guest artist at the event, Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnanu-Adeoye (aka Omije Ojumi) thrilled staff, guests and Lawmakers at the event.