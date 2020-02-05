Sanwo-Olu made this known on Wednesday in Ikeja, during the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Employment Summit 2020, with the theme: ”Showcasing Leading Practices in Job Creation”.

Represented by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Empowerment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Sanwo-Olu said that since its inception four years ago, LSETF had supported about 17,000 individuals across the Loan, Employability and Lagos Innovates programmes.

The governor said that these 17,000 beneficiaries, based on the impact study conducted, had gone on to create almost 100,000 jobs.

According to him, these interventions have been instrumental to the 6.7 per cent drop in the unemployment rate as recorded by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said that these interventions made Lagos the state with the highest job creation record nationwide as at Quarter 3, 2018.

Sanwo-Olu said that the utmost desire was to stimulate similar outcomes in every state in Nigeria.

”It is this underlining rationale and in partnership with the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, that we have come together to share ideas, case studies and success stories to reverberate these same energies and impact on a national scale.

”Through this summit, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and invited experts in the field will identify challenges, showcase leading practices, share learnings and success stories that have helped in achieving job creation.

”I am optimistic that if other states actively respond to creating more employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, the influx of migrants to Lagos will reduce.

”The youth will engage in profitable and viable ventures to aid economic growth in their respective states and the nation at large. So, it is a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration was committed to provide entrepreneurs and productive population with the resources needed to work efficiently.

He said that the purpose of every progressive government was to provide a working order that promoted a positive effect on the economy and impact prosperity.

The governor said that with the reality of the growing population in Lagos, the need to provide the capacity to manage the citizens’ demands was paramount.

He said that the state government would continue to devise strategies to address the challenges through such establishment as the state’s Employment Trust Fund.

In her remarks, the Chairman, LSETF, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, said that the LSETF Employment Summit was necessary to showcase learnings in job creation, as well as global best practices to help in efforts to combat chronic unemployment situation in Nigeria.

Omoigui-Okauru said that since the inception of the Fund in 2016, LSETF has positioned itself as a pivotal force in reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

She said that it had enabled capacity building for unemployed youth, providing support and access to finance for budding entrepreneurs, thereby creating employment opportunities for Lagos residents.

The Acting Executive Secretary, LSETF, Mrs Teju Abisoye, called on public and private organisations to support the Employment Trust Fund in its deliberate quest to put young people to jobs.