Lagos embarks on clean-up exercise of Lagos Island Business District

Lagos embarks on clean-up exercise of Lagos Island Central Business District

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts said the clean-up which is a continuous exercise is to complement the efforts of Visionscape and other agencies.

Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode

(Trent Online)

The Enforcement Unit of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts on Sunday, October 28, 2018, embarked on the clean-up exercise of major streets and markets within the Lagos Island Business District.

The clean-up exercise is in continuation of the Agency's bid to ensure that Lagos Island Business Districts are kept clean and conducive for business transactions in line with the vision of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative of the present administration.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Prince Olarenwaju Elegushi, speaking during the exercise, which covered Broad Street, CMS, Balogun, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Idumota, Alli Balogun, Martins, Marina, Leventis and Apongbon Streets, said the Agency took up the responsibility of carting away refuse within the business district in line with the desire to keep the Business District clean and safe.

He said the clean-up which is a continuous exercise is to complement the efforts of Visionscape and other agencies saddled with the responsibility of carting away refuse from the streets.

Represented by the Head of Operations, Mr. Saheed Onipede during the evacuation, the Special Adviser noted that with the large volume of visitors coming into the CBD, all government agencies must come together to ensure that the district is kept clean and safe at all times.

In his words, “The Lagos Island Central Business District at this period of time is undergoing pressures to manage waste generated by millions of shoppers and visitors daily and this has overstretched available waste disposal facilities, therefore we must all do our best to ensure that the business district is clean and safe at all times”.

“We cannot wait for the PSPs or Visionscape to come and cart away the huge refuse dumped daily on the roads and streets, we have to complement their efforts by embarking on this exercise. We picked a Sunday because that is when commercial activities and inflow of shoppers and visitors are less on the business district”, he added.

Prince Elegushi, while urging stakeholders especially traders and business owners to build up a sustainable partnership with government by ensuring effective management of available waste facilities, implored them to cooperate with the government in ensuring proper disposal of refuse and waste by imbibing the culture of bagging of waste and disposing at a designated spot.

