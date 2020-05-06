Lagos State Government has discharged 37 more coronavirus patients receiving treatments in the state.

In its daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the state Ministry of Health said 19 females and 18 males including an Indian were discharged.

The ministry announced that the patients were discharged from isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan and Eti-Osa.

The ministry tweeted, “37 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females & 18 males including a foreign national; an Indian were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan & Eti-Osa to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 5 from IDH, Yaba, 25 from Onikan & 7 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 358”.

Breaking it down, the ministry said five patients were released from IDH, Yaba, 25 from Onikan and seven from the Eti-Osa (LandMark) Lagos State Isolation Centres.

This development brings the total number of recoveries in Lagos to 358.