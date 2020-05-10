Lagos State Government has discharged another batch of coronavirus patients that received treatments at the state’s treatment centres.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday, May 10, 2020, announced in a statement that 21 patients have been released after recovery.

The patients, according to Sanwo-Olu are four females and 17 males were discharged after testing negative twice for the infection.

“I am happy to inform you that 21 more #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 1 from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres. were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469.

“Remember to practice hand hygiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission.”

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 239 new cases in Nigeria 97 of which were confirmed in Lagos.

Currently, Lagos has a total of 1,764 confirmed cases.