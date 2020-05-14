The Lagos State Government says it has discharged another 13 COVID-19 patients from its Yaba and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The state government, through its verified Twitter handle, said on Thursday that the patients were two females and 11 males, all Nigerians.

“The patients: four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; nine from LUTH Isolation Centres, have fully recovered & tested negative, twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 541,” it said.

Data from the World Health Organisation, Africa Region, revealed that there were 72,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,480 deaths and more than 25,000 recoveries on the African continent.