Lagos State Government has discharged 12 more coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the virus.

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State announced the release of the 12 patients including a Ukrainian on Thursday evening on Twitter.

He tweeted, "The Incident Commander of #Covid19Lagos and Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced the discharge of 12 more #Covid19 patients; 9 males and 3 females including a Ukrainian today.... making a total of 199 recoveries in Lagos State."

According to The Cable, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, six of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, five from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and one from an isolation facility at Ibeju-Lekki.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in Lagos to 199.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria with 947 cases.

Lagos has also recorded 20 coronavirus-related deaths the latest being a 25-year-old male whose death was announced on Thursday, April 30, 2020.