The Lagos State government has discharged 11 more coronavirus patients who have recovered from the virus.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Thursday, April 2, 2020, on Twitter.

The Governor said the patients, who have fully recovered and have tested negative to the virus have been allowed to return home to their families.

According to him, the patients include two females and nine males.

He said, “I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

“The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests. I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

“Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see. I assure you that at the end, we will hoist a flag of victory — with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty”.

It would be recalled that on Monday, March 30, 2020, Lagos discharged five coronavirus patients who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 20 coronavirus cases have now recovered in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, coronavirus cases in the country rose to 174, after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 23 new cases in five states.