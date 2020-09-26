Hamzat said this during the special Jumat service held to commemorate the 60th Nigeria Independence celebration at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

The deputy governor, in a statement signed by Mrs Folashade Adebayo, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, admonished Nigerians to embrace the spirit of love and unity in all their human interactions.

He said that Nigeria could not afford the cost of war and segregation.

According to him, the younger generation needs to be reoriented on the ideals of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

“It is only in unity that the country can progress and overcome its daunting challenges and take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“The future of this great country belongs to today’s youths and as such, we as leaders need to lead by example worthy of emulation,’’ Hamzat said.

Earlier, at the special Jumat prayers, the Imam of the Central Mosque, Imam Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Gafar, offered thanksgiving to God for the peace and unity enjoyed by Nigeria so far in spite of challenges.

Abdul-Gafar encouraged Muslim faithful to continue to commit Nigeria to constant prayers and eschew the spirit of division.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, called for the promotion of peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

Elegushi commended Nigerians for their passion and dedication to the Nigerian project and expressed hope of a better tomorrow.

Outline of programmes for the 60th Nigerian Independence celebration will continue on Sunday, Sept. 27 with an interdenominational church Thanksgiving Service at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa.

The grand finale will be on Thursday, Oct. 1 with an Independence Parade at the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos.