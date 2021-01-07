Hamzat, who made the announcement through his Instagram page (drobafemihamzat), however called on the public to be conscious of the volatility of COVID-19 pandemic.

He implored everyone to obey all the rules of COVlD-19.

“There is urgent need for us as people to be conscious of the volatility of COVID-19.

“We should not only do this for ourselves, but for everyone we come in contact with.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat

“Stay safe, use your masks, sanitise or wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing,” the deputy governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died on Tuesday at the age of 37 years.

Until his death, he was a medical doctor in one of the public health centres in Orile Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in Lagos.

The deputy governor prayed for the repose of the soul of his younger brother, and that Almighty Allah should forgive him his sins, and grant him eternal tranquility and Al Jannah Firdaus.