The Lagos State government says media reports stating that fines ranging from N20,000 to N500,000 will be paid by persons who violate the 12am to 4am curfew during New Year crossover services, are erroneous and misleading.

Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso says in a statement that "the attention of the Lagos State government has been drawn to an online news quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the curfew on December 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading.

“The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria has issued a statement on how churches should conduct their watchnight services.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration has maintained a harmonious relationship with religious organisations and has confidence in the ability of their leaders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols amid the clamour for crossover services.”