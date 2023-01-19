ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos declares work-free days public servants to collect their PVCs

Bayo Wahab

The work-free day would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Babjide Sanwo-Olu
This was announced in a circular issued on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state’s Head of Service.

He said the work-free day would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

“Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below,” he said.

Muri-Okunola also enjoined accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

