In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Lagos, the state government has created more centres across the state.

The state government released the address of 20 testing locations with number numbers to call on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

According to Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, testing will begin at the centres from Monday, April 20, 2020.

The state government noted that visit to the centres is strictly by appointment, adding that the centres are not for emergency cases.

Lagos is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria. The state as of Saturday, April 18, 2020, had recorded 306 cases.

So far, 13 deaths have been recorded in the state and 90 patients who have recovered successfully from the virus have also been discharged.