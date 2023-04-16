The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos CP removes DPO Okokomaiko over alleged extortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sacked DPO and some officers have been summoned to the police headquarters in the state.

CP in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]
CP in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Recommended articles

Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the removal in a statement he issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Hundeyin stated that the DPO was removed for his lack of supervision of his operatives.

He added that Owohunwa directed that disciplinary action be taken against the DPO and the operatives involved in the extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated also that the DPO and the operatives had been summoned to the police headquarters in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the police operatives arrested a cell phone dealer, labelled him as a fraudster and forcefully collected N100,000 from him.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Israel-Nigeria direct flights begin April 20 – Envoy

Israel-Nigeria direct flights begin April 20 – Envoy

New Chancellor receives LAUTECH appointment with excitements

New Chancellor receives LAUTECH appointment with excitements

PDP guber aspirants cry foul over Kogi primary election delegates list

PDP guber aspirants cry foul over Kogi primary election delegates list

Lagos CP removes DPO Okokomaiko over alleged extortion

Lagos CP removes DPO Okokomaiko over alleged extortion

Senator Achonu emerges Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo

Senator Achonu emerges Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Meet Northern women breaking barriers in Nigerian politics [Pulse Contributor's List]

Senator Adeyemi laments 'fraudulent' Kogi APC primary election

Senator Adeyemi laments 'fraudulent' Kogi APC primary election

APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

APC's Doguwa, on trial for murder, wins 5th term in House of Reps

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi or Wesley Sneijder: Who was the rightful winner of the 2010 Ballon d’Or?

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

PL Preview: Lampard’s Chelsea go again as Man City lay ambush for red-faced Foxes

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo to battle Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for 2022/23 MVP

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman who has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi wins UEFA Conference League award

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz promise violence in MMA and boxing crossover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert