Lagos CP removes DPO Okokomaiko over alleged extortion

Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the removal in a statement he issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Hundeyin stated that the DPO was removed for his lack of supervision of his operatives.

He added that Owohunwa directed that disciplinary action be taken against the DPO and the operatives involved in the extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated also that the DPO and the operatives had been summoned to the police headquarters in the state.