Lagos CP removes DPO Okokomaiko over alleged extortion
The sacked DPO and some officers have been summoned to the police headquarters in the state.
Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the removal in a statement he issued in Lagos on Saturday.
Hundeyin stated that the DPO was removed for his lack of supervision of his operatives.
He added that Owohunwa directed that disciplinary action be taken against the DPO and the operatives involved in the extortion.
He stated also that the DPO and the operatives had been summoned to the police headquarters in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the police operatives arrested a cell phone dealer, labelled him as a fraudster and forcefully collected N100,000 from him.
