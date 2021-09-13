RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos CP regrets murder of teenager by stray bullet fired by sergeant

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The officer responsible has already been arrested and detained.

Monsurat Ojuade was killed last week
Monsurat Ojuade was killed last week

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, says the Force regrets the unfortunate incident that led to the death of a teenage girl last week.

Recommended articles

Monsurat Ojuade was shot dead by police officers who were reportedly chasing suspected robbers in the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos late on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The Lagos Police Command stated in a statement that the 18-year-old was hit by a stray bullet.

When he visited the deceased's family on Monday, September 13, 2021, Odumosu presented a letter of condolence on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

He said the officer that fired the bullet, identified as Sergeant Samuel Phillips, has already been arrested and detained.

The suspect will undergo orderly room trial, and face possible prosecution if dismissed from the Force.

Police shootings of citizens are rampant in Nigeria, and prosecution of offenders drag for years in the court system.

Historic nationwide protests against years of police brutality last year were met with force that led to the extra-judicial murder of some, but no culprits have been identified by the Police in many of the cases.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Nigeria expects 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

Lagos CP regrets murder of teenager by stray bullet fired by sergeant

Gunmen kill 12 villagers in Kaduna attack

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

IPOB members allegedly disrupt WAEC exams in Imo

Appeal Court President appeals for salary increase for judges

Adamawa Governor Fintiri signs VAPP law, 2 others

Minister warns escaped Kogi prison inmates to return voluntarily

Trending

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court.