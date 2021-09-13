Lagos CP regrets murder of teenager by stray bullet fired by sergeant

Monsurat Ojuade was shot dead by police officers who were reportedly chasing suspected robbers in the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos late on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The Lagos Police Command stated in a statement that the 18-year-old was hit by a stray bullet.

When he visited the deceased's family on Monday, September 13, 2021, Odumosu presented a letter of condolence on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

He said the officer that fired the bullet, identified as Sergeant Samuel Phillips, has already been arrested and detained.

The suspect will undergo orderly room trial, and face possible prosecution if dismissed from the Force.

Police shootings of citizens are rampant in Nigeria, and prosecution of offenders drag for years in the court system.