Lagos CP orders arrest of 13 leaders over Mile 12 crisis

Adejobi said the order for the arrest of the leaders was given during interrogation and interview session with the leaders by the CP at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, Ikeja on Tuesday, May 4.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the Commander, Security Committee in Gengere Community, Alhaji Alidu Mohammed, was alleged to have disrespected and blasphemed Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

“The hoodlums then went on rampage, attacked him, set ablaze his two cars, vandalised one of his houses and set ablaze a small building belonging to one Alhaji Mamuda.

“In response to the crisis, the CP immediately deployed additional policemen to the area where 45 suspects were arrested.

“As a result of the crisis, one Papa Mohammed, who was stabbed on April 30 died while on admission on May 1,” he said.

The PPRO said the leaders of the warring groups had been allegedly fuelling the crisis in the area and the warring parties still planned to continue the attacks on one another, a reason which prompted their arrest order.

He said the CP also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade to immediately take over the case and carry out discreet investigation into the general crisis in the area, particularly the murder and arson cases recorded during the crisis.

“Odumosu warns the general public that the command will not tolerate any act of religious intolerance and lawlessness in any part of the state.