Dike is attached to the Aguda Police Division.

Odumosu in a statement by SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesman for the Police Command in the state on Thursday, reiterated his zero tolerance for corruption.

“I am piqued by the manner in which the Inspector was caught in a widely circulated picture extorting a motorcyclist at Pako Pin-Down Point, Aguda, Lagos State, where he was posted on Stop and Search duty.

“His (Dike) trial has been ordered and he will be dealt with,’’ the commissioner said.

Odumosu warned personnel in the state to desist from corrupt practices, misuse of power, improper dressing, violation of human rights and drunkenness while on duty.

“Such will attract severe reprimand or punishment according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations and other extant laws of Nigeria.

“Senior police officers of the command should endeavour to caution their men and ensure my directives with a view to stopping these unprofessional and unethical conduct are strictly complied with,’’ he said.

Odumosu said that he was determined to establish a people-oriented policing system in the state.