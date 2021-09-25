RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000

Prof Akin Abayomi says the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 76,201.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@akinabayomi]

Prof. Akin Abayomi,Lagos State Commissioner for Health, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state stands at 76,201.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account, @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Saturday while giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 status, for Sept. 20 and 21.

He said that 4,644 tests were conducted in the state on the reported dates, from which 218 infections were confirmed for both days.

He said the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic was 737,141.

The commissioner said that 5,029 COVID-19 patients, who had been successfully treated, had also been discharged from the state’s care centres.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in communities is 68, 549, while cases currently under isolation stand at 202.

“Active cases in communities under home-based care are 1,784,’’ he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the state recorded another six COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 637.

Earlier, Abayomi said that vaccination exercise against COVID-19 was still ongoing in the state, while commending all healthcare workers working assiduously to ensure residents got immunised against the virus.

Abayomi restated the state’s commitment to run a smooth COVID-19 vaccination process and improve on its COVID-19 vaccination delivery strategy.

